Spanish King Felipe VI to visit Croatia in mid-November

Share:







Source: Mariscal / POOL / AFP

King of Spain, Felipe VI, and his wife, Queen Letizia, plan to visit Zagreb in mid-November, and this will be the first visit of a Spanish monarch to Croatia, the royal couple's spokesman has told Hina.

“The preparations for the visit to Zagreb are underway. The agenda of the visit has not yet been agreed in greater detail,” the Zarzuela Palace spokesman told Hina on the phone.

The royal couple will pay a state visit to Croatia on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Spain and Croatia.

Croatian Ambassador to Madrid, Nives Malenica, has recently stated for the Spanish journal ” the 2st century diplomacy” that she hopes that Craotia will soon welcome King Felipe VI.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez paid a visit to Zagreb in October 2021, which was the first official visit of a Spanish head of government to Croatia. This March, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković visited Madrid.

Spain supports Croatia’s efforts to join the Schengen Area and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In September 2021, Croatia joined MED 9, or EuroMed 9, also referred to as “Club Med”, an alliance of nine Mediterranean and Southern European Union member states Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain.