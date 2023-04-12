Tourist results YTD better than in pre-pandemic 2019

Podijeli :

N1

The tourist season is in full swing, with 1.3 million arrivals and 3.6 million nights registered this year to date, more than in 2022 as well as in the record year 2019, the Croatian Tourist Board (HTZ) said on Wednesday.

Compared with last year, the number of arrivals is up by 35 percent and the number of nights by 28 percent. Compared with 2019, arrivals are up by 6 percent and nights by 19 percent.

The numbers and trends indicate that this year’s turnover will surpass the 2019 turnover, HTZ director Kristjan Stanicic said, adding that partners’ announcements for the main season are excellent, that Croatian tourism operators are satisfied with the bookings, and that intensive promotion is under way abroad.

Croatia must base further growth and development on stronger turnover in the shoulder season, he said, adding that this year’s figures show that Croatia is positioning itself as a quality, attractive and year-round destination.

Cities of Zagreb, Dubrovnik, Rovinj, Split, and Porec have registered the most nights this year, with domestic tourists leading with 1,049,509 million nights, followed by tourists from Germany (406,325 nights), Austria (315,535), Slovenia (290,851), Bosnia and Herzegovina (201,078), and Italy (151,316).

In April, 330,000 arrivals and over one million nights have been registered, up by 54 percent and by 66 percent respectively from April 2022 and by 26 percent and by 50 percent from April 2019.

This year’s results show that Croatia is a high-quality destination increasingly recognised also outside the summer months, which is important for the development of year-round tourism, said Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac. Croatia’s accession to the Schengen and euro areas on January 1 this year has also contributed to that, she added.

Brnjac said the tourist stats from Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Italy this April were the best to date.

Over 180,000 arrivals and 578,000 nights were registered during the 7-10 April Easter weekend, the HTZ said.