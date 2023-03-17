Trade Act amended to reduce number of working Sundays to 16 in year

Podijeli :

Pixabay

The Croatian parliament on Friday amended the Trade Act whereby the number of working Sunday in a year is cut to 16.

The amended law will go into force on July 1, and working Sundays in the first half of this year will not be counted towards the quota of 16 working Sundays.

Shops at bus and train stations, airports and ferry ports, museums and cultural institutions, and petrol stations will be allowed to work on more than 16 Sundays.

Newsstands may work from 7 am to 1 pm on Sundays and public holidays.