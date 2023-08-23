Ukrainian flag displayed at Communal Palace in Pula

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

The Ukrainian flag was on Wednesday hoisted at the Communal Palace that houses the city administration of Pula, and will be displayed there today and tomorrow in support of the Ukrainian nation that marks its Flag Day on 23 August and its Independence Day on 24 August.

Also, a road ring in the Sijana residential area will be illuminated in the blue and yellow colours on Wednesday evening.

The events marking these Ukrainian holidays in Pula are being organised by a local Ukrainian-Croatian friendship association called “Generacija za hrabrost” (“A generation for courage”).

The local authorities have said that Croatia and Pula stand by Ukraine just as Ukraine stood by Croatia during the most difficult period in its recent history.