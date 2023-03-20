Unions call for production restart at Petrokemija

Podijeli :

N1

Trade unions active within fertiliser manufacturer Petrokemija on Monday called for restarting production at the company after a year-long break and completing the process of transfer of ownership of a portion of shares.

The process of ownership transfer from Terra Mineralna Gnojiva, owned by the PPD natural gas distributor and the INA oil company, to Turkey’s Yildirim Group has been going on for months to the dissatisfaction of the workers and the investors. About 1,300 workers fear for their jobs.

The process got stuck apparently because the government is making issuing an environmental licence conditional on an investment of €1 million in the modernisation of production to reduce harmful particles in the air.

The EKN and DEMOS-HUS trade unions said that now that gas prices have decreased and stabilised there is no reason not to restart production and that any delay directly harms Croatia’s interests.

“Unfortunately, the owners of Petrokemija — the government with more than 40% and INA and PPD together with more than 54% — are continuing to prevent the restart of production without any explanation, causing damage not only to Petrokemija and its workers but also to Croatian agriculture, the economy in general and to all citizens, increasing with their negligence the already excessive dependence of Croatia on food imports,” the unions said in a statement.

At the same time, the government has still not decided on whether the process of transfer of ownership of a portion of shares in Petrokemija to Yildirim Group will be completed and how, the statement said, adding that the Amsterdam-based Turkish company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of mineral fertilisers, has been interested in Petrokemija for two years now.

This decision, whatever it may be, should be taken as soon possible and without further delay, the unions said.