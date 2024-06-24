Wildfire on the island of Hvar brought under control

Podijeli :

The wildfire that broke out on Sunday morning on a hill above the town of Hvar on the southern Adriatic island of the same name has been brought under control, the local fire brigade announced on Monday morning

Around 40 firefighters with eight vehicles were involved in the operation. Around 30 hectares of grass, low vegetation and pine forest were burnt in the fire.

It was the first major wildfire in Split-Dalmatia County this season.

A spokesman for the Hvar fire brigade said that the police had arrested a man who had illegally filmed the fire with a drone and thus jeopardised the safety of the fire-fighting aircraft.