Will there be a debate between Milanovic and Primorac, and when?

HINA/POOL/Damir Sencar/PIXSELL

After the second round of election on 12 January, we will find out who will be the next Croatian president. Zoran Milanovic and Dragan Primorac still have almost two weeks to convince voters that one of them deserves to reside in Pantovcak for the next five years.

Challenger Primorac has made it clear that he’s very interested in a “one-on-one” debate with current President Milanovic.

The final decision lies with Milanovic

Milanovic narrowly missed out on victory in the first round of the presidential election. Primorac hopes that he will be able to demonstrate his superiority over the incumbent president in a televised debate, writes the daily Novi list.

However, the final decision on whether a debate will take place lies with Milanovic. Due to his stance that a debate before the first round was sufficient, all other debates have been held in partial formats and without Primorac.

The president’s office confirmed to Novi list that Milanovic still holds the position that one debate is enough, “out of respect for the voters.” So it seems that a debate will take place, but it remains unclear on which national TV channel it will be broadcast.