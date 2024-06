Novo otkriće na Marsu – tisuće tona zamrznute vode

NEWS | Frost With Volume Of 150,000 Tonnes Water Discovered On Mars

Two missions of the European Space Agency have discovered frost near Mars’s equator; a place which was previously thought impossible for frost to exist.

The frost has been found on top of Tharis volcanoes; the… pic.twitter.com/aKAG6O7LwC

— GPlus (@guwahatiplus) June 14, 2024