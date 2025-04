NATO podupire “snažne poruke” Kaje Kallas o stanju u BiH. Moguće i nove sankcije?

Strong statement by #EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in Sarajevo today condemning attempts to undermine the constitutional order of Bosnia-Herzegovina and highlighting recent actions of Republika Srpska. EU & #NATO are fully aligned in their support for a stable #BiH 🇧🇦🇪🇺 https://t.co/EIZcCADMBj

— Boris Ruge (@RugeBoris) April 8, 2025