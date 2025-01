Gradonačelnica pila koktele u ambasadi u Gani dok je požar harao Los Angelesom

🚨 JUST IN: LA Mayor Karen Bass decided to go to a COCKTAIL PARTY in Ghana while Angelenos were burning alive, per LA Times

Photos of her smiling and happy at the party have now surfaced.

Bass MUST be removed!

She left Los Angeles knowing there was a high chance of horrific… pic.twitter.com/HHXqhfLjJx

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2025