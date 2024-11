Antivakser na čelu Ministarstva zdravlja SAD: Tko je Robert Kennedy mlađi?

KASIE HUNT: Over the summer you said, “There’s no vaccine that’s safe and effective”. Do you still believe that?

RFK JR: “I never said that.”

KASIE HUNT: “Play the clip.”

RFK JR (clip): “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” (March)pic.twitter.com/QrjubgM9Kz

— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 15, 2024