Tko je Ruskinja Karina Rotenberg kojoj je Trump ukinuo sankcije?

⚡BREAKING: The US Treasury has lifted sanctions against Karina Rotenberg, the wife of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close friend Boris Rotenberg, according to its website. In the #RotenbergFiles investigation, @OCCRP found that Karina Rotenberg played a key role in her… pic.twitter.com/5n2Czof6Mh

— Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (@OCCRP) April 2, 2025