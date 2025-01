VIDEO / Tragedija u Češkoj: Šestero ljudi poginulo u eksploziji u restoranu

🚨🇨🇿6 KILLED IN CZECH RESTAURANT EXPLOSION

A propane-butane cylinder explosion tore through a restaurant in Most, Czech Republic, killing 6 and injuring 8 people.

The blast sparked a fire, forcing the evacuation of 30 people from the restaurant and nearby buildings.

Witnesses

