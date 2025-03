VIDEO / U centru Moskve eksplodirala limuzina. Pripada Putinovom voznom parku?

A luxury Aurus Senat worth 30 million caught fire in the center of Moscow on Sretenka.

According to preliminary data, the Aurus was let down by a flaming engine, and then the fire spread to the interior. There are no known casualties yet. pic.twitter.com/xMWG4Xje9y

— brane mijatovic (@brane_mija64426) March 28, 2025