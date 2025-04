VIDEO / Ogromna eksplozija jednog od najvećih skladišta oružja, 50 kilometara od Moskve

BREAKING:

The Ukrainian Army has struck the 51st GRAU munitions depot just north-east of Moscow.

It was one of Russia’s largest munitions depots and stored more than 100 000 tons of:

– Artillery shells

– Anti-tank missiles

– Air defense missiles

– MLRS missiles

– Glide bombs pic.twitter.com/RbwUvUDoWy

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 22, 2025