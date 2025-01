VIDEO / Ukrajina izvela masovni napad dronovima na Rusiju

🔥Last night saw the most massive attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory in 2025

Drones targeted Aleksin in the Tula region, as well as the Rostov, Voronezh, and Oryol regions of Russia.

Restrictions were imposed at airports in Kazan, Kaluga, Saratov, Tambov,… pic.twitter.com/dd4HMs3oeW

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 14, 2025