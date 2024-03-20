Bencic: Gender equality is one of the core values of the Mozemo party

Podijeli :

N1

Sandra Bencic, the candidate of the Mozemo party for prime minister, said on Tuesday in city of Split that gender equality is one of the core values of her party.

“We are committed to ensuring that women have free access to abortion in all hospitals in Croatia and that women seeking basic medical care are not mistreated. Safeguarding women’s reproductive rights, which include not only abortion but also fair treatment in maternity wards, is at the top of our list of priorities,” Bencic said at the presentation of the party’s campaign segment dealing with women’s issues.

If elected, her first decision as prime minister would be to replace State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic. “If I become prime minister , my first decision will be to dismiss the State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic and at the same time amend the Criminal Code,” said Bencic.

Regarding the law on unauthorised disclosure of data from ongoing investigations, colloquially known as Lex AP, Bencic said that it was aimed at suppressing corruption scandals involving the HDZ party and its patron Andrej Plenkovic.

Bencic expressed confidence that the centre-left parties will win a parliamentary majority and pointed out that the new government under their leadership “will free 300,000 citizens who are trapped in debt bondage because their accounts have been frozen for over a year.”