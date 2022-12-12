Brussels media: Bosnia will be granted EU candidate status this week

Podijeli :

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be granted a candidate status by the end of this week, according to Brussels-based media. Reportedly, even the most sceptical among the EU member states will not stand in the way of this decision.

According to Euractiv, EU member states are set to sign a draft document on the EU’s enlargement, stabilisation and association process, which “recommends to grant the status of candidate country to Bosnia and Herzegovina, subject to confirmation by the European Council, on the understanding that several steps are taken.”

The step comes after the European Commission recommended the candidate status for the country along with a set of priority reforms that the authorities in Sarajevo would implement, to bolster democracy in the country.

The reforms are mostly related to the priorities outlined in the European Commission’s Opinion on the country’s membership application submitted in February 2016.

According to Euractiv, the Czech presidency, Austria, Slovenia, Italy and Hungary were sig ificant supporters of the decision, while the main opponents over the past weeks included France, the Netherlands and to some extent Germany, who believed that granting Bosnia the candidate status would be an “undeserved reward for the outgoing Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities, who did precious little to advance the country’s EU ambitions.”

However, according to Euractiv’s sources, the Netherlands, who stood out as the most sceptical member state is not likely to stand in the way of this week’s decision.

According to those familiar with the matter, the next steps are expected to be a formality and the decision is set to be approved by EU ambassadors on Monday, European affairs minister on Tuesday, and ultimately by EU leaders at their regular summit later this week, carries Euractiv.