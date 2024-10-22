Centre Party backs Milanovic to block HDZ in presidential Race

Podijeli :

Ivica Puljak/ Foto N1

The Centre Party will support incumbent President Zoran Milanovic in the upcoming presidential election party leadership made this decision by majority vote, the party announced on Tuesday.

The leader of the Centre, Ivica Puljak, said: “At a time when the HDZ is a symbol of everything the Centre does not want in today’s Croatia, we will support Milanovic as the only candidate who can beat any HDZ candidate at the moment

Puljak: Croatia must not be held hostage by a party that generates crime and corruption

“Opposition to the HDZ is not just a political issue, but a necessity if we want order to be restored in our country. This applies to all levels of government, including the presidency,” said Puljak.

“Croatia must not be held hostage by a party that generates crime and corruption,” he said.

“We have no chance of becoming a modern and fair European country as long as Croatia is ruled by them, and the presidential election the best opportunity at the moment to demonstrate a certain counterweight,” Puljak said.

Even if he is not a perfect candidate, the incumbent president is the only person with many years of political experience who could defeat the HDZ presidential candidate and prevent this party from taking control of all state institutions, said the Centre leader.