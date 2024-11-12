Croatia has 23,600 fewer unemployed than last year

Podijeli :

N1/Ilustracija

At the end of October 2024, a total of 86,269 unemployed people were registered with the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ), which corresponds to a decrease of 21.5% or 23,620 people compared to October 2023, the HZZ announced on Tuesday.

Compared to September 2024, the number of unemployed rose by 4.1% or 3,430 people. According to daily data from the HZZ, 87,702 people are currently registered as unemployed and 17,227 jobs are advertised.

The highest number of unemployed in Split-Dalmatia County

The highest number of unemployed in October was in Split-Dalmatia County (14,234 or 16.5% of the national total), Osijek-Baranja County (11,427 or 13.2%) and the City of Zagreb (10,298 or 11.9%). The lowest number was recorded in Lika-Senj County (992 or 1.1%).

In October, 17,024 unemployed people, or 19.7% of the total number of unemployed, received unemployment benefits. The number of benefit recipients fell by 1,964 people or 10.3% compared to the same month last year.