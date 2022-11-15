Croatian-made Rimac Nevera sets world record for fastest electric production car

Share:







Source: Bugatti Rimac

The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar produced by the Croatian company Rimac Automobili reached a top speed of 412 kilometers per hour (km/h) at the Papenburg testing track in Germany, making it officially the fastest electric production car in the world the company said on Tuesday.

“When setting the record, the Nevera was set in the so-called Top Speed mode, creating an aerodynamic profile that balances drag and downforce to ensure stability at high speeds,” the company said in a press release, adding that the Nevera was equipped with Michelin Cup 2R tyres, under the supervision of a Michelin technician.

Miroslav Zrncevic, the main test and development driver at Rimac Automobili, was behind the wheel.

The car, which is produced in a limited series planned to reach only 150 units, and its four electric motors – coupled with an all-wheel drive – produce a combined total of 1,914 horse powers. Nevera’s estimated price is around $2.4 million per unit, with Rimac producing around one unit per week.

“The speed achieved makes the Nevera the fastest production electric car, and it is the fastest speed ever recorded at the Automotive Testing Papenburg circuit. The speed was measured using the Racelogic V-Box, a high-precision GPS-based measuring device. The top speed of 412 km/h was a goal set by the Rimac team when the car was first unveiled as the C_Two at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and now – after 1.6 million hours of development – that speed has been confirmed,” the company said.

Zrncevic said that with Nevera “we have created a car that can travel long distances on a single charge.”

According to the press release, the Nevera is delivered to customers with a limited top speed of 350 km/h but can reach a top speed of 412 km/h for special occasions, with the support of the Rimac team, and “under controlled conditions.”