Croatian political parties submit annual financial statements for 2022

ilustracija: Borna Filic/PIXSELL

The Zagreb is Ours! political party, represented in the Zagreb City Assembly, but not in the Croatian Parliament, is the record holder for the amount of donations it received last year, annual financial statements for 2022 show.

All political parties were required to submit their annual financial statements for 2022 to the State Election Commission by midnight on 1 March.

Zagreb is Ours! received HRK 492,000 from donors, more than the ruling HDZ and the strongest Opposition’s SDP party received combined.

The party received funds from 3,311 donors who, on average, paid HRK 149 each.

Of parliamentary parties, HNS wins the most

Of the parliamentary parties, the Croatian Peoples’ Party (HNS) received the most from donors (HRK 251,400 kuna), followed by the HDZ (HRK 162,000 ), and the SDP (HRK 87,000), but these amounts are far from those of 2021, when local elections were held and when, for example, the HDZ received HRK 1.9 million from donors in half a year, and the SDP approximately HRK 1 million.

The HDZ had a modest number of donors last year, only 25. Of the more prominent HDZ members, only Ante Sanader, political secretary and member of parliament, made a donation of HRK 8,000 to the party.

The largest single donation to the HDZ, in the amount of HRK 30,000, was made by Ante Filipovic.

Although it had 43 donors, the SDP received the bulk of its donations from three companies: Viking Pro (HRK 30,000), Viking Vista and Viking Vrata Kvarnera, which paid HRK 15,000 each.

With the exception of Predrag Fred Matic, MEP, who donated HRK 755 to the party, there are no other prominent party names among SDP’s donors.

The Damir Bajs NL party (HRK 53,000), the We Can party (HRK 38,200), the Centar party (HRK 31,700), and the New Left party (HRK 31,600) follow with the donations received.

In the category of parties that received less than HRK 15,000 from donors, are the Bridge party (HRK 14,500), the Fokus party (HRK 10,000), Radovan Cacic’s Reformists (HRK 7,500), the Croatian Pasant Party HSS (HRK 7,200), and the Workers’ Front party (HRK 6,500).

The Social Democrats received a symbolic HRK 450, which was paid by MP Niksa Vukas.

An even smaller amount, only HRK 340, was received from donors by the Homeland Movement.

The Voice party, the HSLS, the HDS, the Croatian Soveeignists, the IDS, the Just Croatia party, the SDSS, Zlatan Hasanbegovic’s Bloc for Croatia and the First and Last Name Party represented by Dalija Oreskovic, reported that they did not receive donations.

Only Karolina Vidovic Kristo’s party did not submit the report

The State Election Commission told Hina that the preliminary review showed that of the 24 political parties represented in parliament, only the Determination and Justice (OIP) party represented by Karolina Vidovic Kristo, did not submit its annual report within the legal deadline.

“The OiP party was founded on December 15, 2022, and has not yet accessed the information system for financing supervision,” the Election Commission said.

The potential fine for a party that fails to submit the report within the prescribed deadline ranges between HRK 10,000 and HRK 100,000.

All five independent MPs, Vladimir Bilek, Robert Jankovics, Veljko Kajtazi, Ermina Lekaj Prljaskaj and Furio Radin, fulfilled their legal obligation within the deadline.