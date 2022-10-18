EU to train 15, 000 Ukrainian troops

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

The European Union on Monday decided on a new military assistance mission whereby 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in various EU member-states, and an additional €500 million was set aside as financial assistance for Ukraine's efforts to purchase arms.

The implementation of the programme will start in mid-November, according to the conclusions of the EU Foreign Affairs Council’s meeting, which was held in Luxembourg and was chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The decision on the training of Ukrainian soldiers was adopted without Hungary’s consent, whose Foreign Minister Peter Sziijaro walked out of the conference room during the vote.

On the other hand, FM Sziijarto voted for the €500 million military financial assistance for Ukraine.

During the meeting. the EU members’ foreign ministers exchanged views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, discussed the relations between the EU and China, and introduced sanctions for 11 individuals and four entities in Iran whom they consider responsible for the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and for the violent crackdown on protests over Amini’s death. The 22-year-old woman died after being detained by the country’s controversial morality police for not wearing her veil properly.

The EU ministers approved the deployment of a European monitor mission along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.