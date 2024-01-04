Fiscalised receipts in tourism, hospitality in 2023 exceed €6 billion

Podijeli :

N1 / Ilustracija

In 2023, €6.05 billion worth of receipts were fiscalised and 410 million receipts were issued in tourism and hospitality, up 6% on 2022, it was said at the government's session on Thursday.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic congratulated the entire tourism sector, the Tourism Ministry and everyone who made an effort “for that aspect of the economy to be good and significant once again” in the year in which “Croatia was among the world’s top 20 destinations.”

He said over 20.6 million arrivals and 108 million nights were registered last year, up 9% and 3% on 2022, respectively.

In December alone, there were 17% more arrivals and 10% more nights than the year before, also thanks to New Year’s Eve, when Croatia registered 90,000 tourists, 12% more than a year ago.

Plenkovic highlighted the central bank’s data for the third quarter of 2023, when €9.12 billion worth of revenue was generated by foreign tourists, up 7.7% on the year.

Per Tourism Ministry data, revenue from foreign tourists in the first nine months of 2023 reached close to €13 billion, up 11.4% on the year.