Hackers target port of Rijeka

The port of Rijeka has become the target of a cyber attack. According to a post on the HackManac profile on Platform X, the ransomware group 8Base has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The stolen data allegedly includes accounts, accounting documents, personal information, certificates, employment contracts and a large amount of confidential information and agreements.

The hackers have set a ransom deadline of 10 December this year, reports daily newspaper Vecernji list.

