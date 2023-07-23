HDZ and Zagreb Is Ours parties receive largest donations in H1 2023

Podijeli :

The ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and Zagreb Is Ours are the two parties that received the largest amounts of donations from their supporters in the first half of 2023, reports presented to the Central Election Commission have shown.

The HDZ received a total of €51,000 from 15 donors, and Zagreb Is Ours, the party of Mayor Tomislav Tomašević, received €23,800.

Last year, Zagreb Is Ours overtook the HDZ and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in donations received. This year, the party received nearly a thousand donations that did not exceed €100, although some donors made several contributions.

Established at the end of last year, the Determination and Justice party of Karolina Vidović Krišto ranked third, attracting €12,000 in donations. It was followed by the SDP with €9,900, the bulk of which came from four donors, each providing €2,000.

The Croatian People’s Party (HNS) received €5,500, the Croatian Pensioners’ Party (HSU) €4,000 (contributed by a single donor), We Can €2,700, Bridge €2,265 and New Left of Ivana Kekin €1,989 (with Kekin contributing €1,090).

Centre received €650, Workers’ Front €640, Just Croatia €270, Homeland Movement €213, Croatian Sovereignists €200 and the Croatian Peasant Party (HSS) €143.

Fokus, Christian Democratic Party (HDS), Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS), Istrian Democratic Party (IDS), Croatian Social Liberal Party (HSLS), Damir Bajs Independent List, Reformists and Social Democrats, which are all parliamentary parties, were shunned by donors.

On the other hand, two non-parliamentary parties – the Croatian Party of Rights (HSP) and the Croatian Pure Party of Rights – were donated €365 and €220 respectively. This was not the case with the party of the late Zagreb mayor Milan Bandić, which used to attract a lot of donors before and this year it was completely forgotten.