Kekin says her campaign will focus on accessible healthcare

Podijeli :

N1

Ivana Kekin, the Mozemo party's presidential candidate, announced on Wednesday that accessible healthcare will be a major focus of her campaign.

She criticised the management of the Croatian healthcare system, the drain of public funds into private pockets and the HDZ’s political appointments in hospitals.

“Access to healthcare is a crucial issue. As president, I will literally be breathing down their necks with every contract they sign with private institutions, with every report by the Croatian Health Insurance Fund (HZZO) and with every change in the law,” Kekin said at a press conference.

Systemic corruption in the healthcare system would continue

She promised to challenge laws before the Constitutional Court and to convene emergency sessions of parliament if necessary. “The issue of accessible healthcare will remain at the centre of public attention,” she emphasised.

Kekin condemned the centralisation of hospital administration, the diversion of public funds into private pockets and the influence of the HDZ on appointments in the health sector. She argued that systemic corruption in the healthcare sector would continue regardless of who was in charge of the Ministry of Health.

Kekin announced that she will start collecting signatures for her candidacy on Friday and will be travelling throughout Croatia. Her campaign will rely heavily on the support of numerous volunteers.

Sandra Bencic, a coordinator of the Mozemo party, announced that she will file a request to the Constitutional Court to review the law implementing the Council (EU) Regulation establishing the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).