Milanovic lists ’10 sins of Plenkovic’

Sime Zelic/PIXSELL

The President of the Republic, Zoran Milanovic, has described the "ten sins" of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Facebook.

“I think we should have organised big demonstrations,” Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday. I am not going to call people onto the streets like Plenkovic is doing. But these ten sins of Plenkovic concern everyone in Croatia.

Instead of fuelling unrest, I will continue to persistently talk about the problems in Croatia and call on those responsible to solve them. And I will not allow this self-proclaimed enlightener, who thirsts for absolute power, to completely dominate Croatia.

1. Shamefully low pensions, a systematic humiliation of Croatian pensioners and proof of the social insensitivity of the Plenkovic government, whose ministers claim that there is no poverty in Croatia.

2. Inflation of greed and high prices that have turned Croatia into an Eldorado for commercial and banking profits, a small country for big profits (especially for foreign) traders and bankers.

3. Dishonesty and corruption spreading everywhere where Plenkovic’s incompetent – but loyal and obedient – directors and managers are appointed, who bear no responsibility even when people are harmed due to their negligence and incompetence.

4. Inequality before the law and injustice, where only members of Plenkovic’s clique can run over people with cars, plunder state-owned companies and employ relatives and friends without consequences.

5. A state attorney’s office that – solely by Plenkovic’s whim – is now headed by “our man” who, as a judge, met with a person who was under investigation at the time. Plenkovic was not interested in this information and did not demand that the SOA check the facts. However, he insulted SOA by demanding that they deny the known fact that HDZ is a convicted criminal organisation.

6. A stolen future for young people, because – according to Plenkovic’s standards – knowledge is worthless in Croatia, and expertise and hard work are not valued; only HDZ party books and purchased diplomas are valued.

7. The transformation of public and generally accessible health care into endless waiting lists, which Plenkovic’s government counters by literally forcing sick people into private hospitals, which have all the necessary medical equipment that is not coincidentally lacking in Croatian public hospitals.

8. Overpriced and practically inaccessible housing, as flats are given or sold cheaply to politically convenient traders who then shamelessly run in elections in front of the same people they exploited to get rich.

9. The humiliation of the Croatian state, in whose name Plenkovic willingly rolls out the red carpet for everyone when it comes to currying favour with Brussels and other rulers and humbly doing their bidding throughout his political career.

10. And the worst thing is the belittling of all Croatian citizens who do not obediently follow Plenkovic’s orders and do not quietly carry out his plans, and whom he therefore even threatens with ‘enlightenment’,” wrote Zoran Milanovic on Facebook.