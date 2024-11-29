Milanovic: This is the last campaign. No more, this is the last tango

Podijeli :

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PIXSELL

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic launched his campaign for a second five-year term on Friday. He began collecting signatures for his candidacy in Cakovec, where he expressed confidence that the majority will support his work and that he will be victorious in the upcoming election.

Milanovic noted that his previous campaign started in Pula, but this time he chose Medjimurje.

“I have launched many political campaigns from here over the years, and this will be the last one. No more. This is the last tango, and I hope it is in style,” he said.

“I believe I will earn the trust of the people for another five years”

In response to a reporter’s comment that the last two presidents had failed to secure a second term, Milanovic replied: “That’s because they didn’t have the slogan ‘A President for the President.’”

“Who is to blame for that? I believe I will earn the trust of the people for another five years and that’s it. Those who are satisfied with what I have done, what I have said and what I have pointed out will support me. You can never assume that you can please everyone or that everyone will agree with what you do,” he said.

When asked who he considers to be his most serious opponent, Milanovic replied that he doesn’t dwell on that question.

The journalists also enquired whether his election campaign would differ from the previous one.

“Yes, because now I am the president, so the position is different. Those who want to replace me and take on this role should speak up while I sit on the riverbank and watch,” Milanovic said, adding that it is an assessment and not a strategic decision.

“If people are willing to vote for anyone, they can vote for anyone”

“In the last five years, I have spoken a lot because of the circumstances. I believe that those who have recognised and supported this will continue to support me. Not all of them, of course, but I am confident that the majority who are behind what I have done will prevail and that I will win,” he said.

He also commented on the observation that some people see his relationship with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic as unsustainable and believe that Croatia needs someone who communicates better.

“In other words, anyone, right? If people are ready to vote for anyone, then they can vote for anyone. But if they think that what they see is OK – the shame, humiliation and dishonour that the government has brought over the years, even after the last election – then so be it,” he said.

Milanovic said he had started his term in office with goodwill and openness to co-operation and had demonstrated this in various ways, but “if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work”

“If the answer is to bring someone else, anyone, well, no, not just anyone,” he emphasised.

When asked if he would participate in debates, Milanovic confirmed that he would agree to debates in the first round of election.