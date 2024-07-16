Modric attends the premiere of the documentary about FC Zrinjski in Mostar

Podijeli :

Croatian professional footballer Luka Modric, captain of the national team, attended a ceremony on Monday that included the premiere of a documentary film about Mostar-based Zrinjski on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of this football club.

Modric, who was loaned to Bosnian Premier League side Zrinjski Mostar from Dinamo Zagreb in 2003 and was named Bosnian Premier League Player of the Year at the age of just 18, told the ceremony that he was proud to have been a part of Zrinjski.

Modric also praised the documentary as a very emotional film.

“I am proud to have been a part of Zrinjski and that my professional career started here,” said Modric, who also thanked the fans in Mostar for their support, which he could also feel today.

The initiator of the project to make a documentary film was Neven Jurkovic, whose grandfather, Dragutin Turkalj, was president of the club until 1946, when he was killed by the communist authorities.

The film’s director, Dragan Komadina, said that this is also a story about identity.

Also present were some of the club’s former football stars, including Ivan Curkovic and Blaz Sliskovic.