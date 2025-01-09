More than 10,000 people have signed a petition to ban loud pyrotechnics

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The non-governmental organisation Animal Friends Croatia announced on Thursday that it has collected more than 10,000 signatures from citizens who support a complete ban on loud pyrotechnics and have sent a letter to Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic calling for urgent amendments to the Act on Explosive Substances.

Public polls show that 80% of citizens support the ban, the NGO said. The petition was launched a week ago.

In its letter to Bozinovic, the NGO calls for a ban on the sale and use of all loud pyrotechnic devices of categories F2 and F3, a restriction on the use of permitted pyrotechnics to the period between 29 and 31 December, a restriction on the use of permitted light pyrotechnics to the period between 11pm and 1am on New Year’s Eve and a ban on pyrotechnic advertising.

A complete ban on loud pyrotechnics would probably be welcomed by the majority of citizens

If we want to reduce the number of injured children, killed animals and environmental pollution, we need concrete and drastic measures, said Snjezana Klopotan-Kacavenda, a coordinator of the NGO.

She pointed out that last Christmas and during the New Year celebrations, police, firefighters and doctors were overwhelmed with incidents caused by the misuse of pyrotechnic devices. As long as they are allowed, nothing can stop citizens from using them, she added.

The NGO noted that a complete ban on loud pyrotechnics would probably be welcomed by the majority of citizens and is in line with initiatives in other European countries.

