Number of employees in Croatian industry declines

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The total number of workers in industry in August fell by 0.2% compared to July and by 0.4% compared to August last year, according to the data of the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

According to the National Classification of Activities, the number of workers in the processing industry contracted by 0.1% on the month and by 0.2% in mining and quarrying. At the same time, the number of workers employees in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supplies increased by 0.1%.

In the processing sector, the biggest increase in the number of workers was in the production of computers and electronic and optical products (+5.9%), in the production of beverages (+2.2%), and in the production of chemicals and chemical products (+1.9%).

At the same time, the number of workers in textile production saw the biggest decrease (-4.9%) and in the production of coke and refined petroleum products (-1.8%) month on month.

On the year, the biggest decline in the number of workers was in mining and quarrying. (-3.1%), in the processing industry (-0.3%), while the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning increased by 0.1%.

In the processing industry, the number of employees fell the most in the manufacture of other means of transport (-8.8%) year on year, the production of coke and refined petroleum products (-6.9%), repair and installation of machines and equipment (-5.1%), furniture production (-4.6%), among others.

The biggest increase in the number of workers year on year was in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (+26.4%), the production of computers and electronic and optical products (+9.7%), printing and duplicating recorded records (+7.3%), other processing industry (+ 6.7%) and the production of tobacco products (+5.3%).

The number of workers in industry in the first eight months of this year fell by 0.7% y-o-y.

Total labor productivity in industry from January to August this year compared to the same period last year was 3.1% higher.