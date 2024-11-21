PM proposes Irena Hrstic as new health minister

Podijeli :

Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic proposed Irena Hrstic as the new Minister of Health at a meeting with the HDZ Presidency and the parliamentary majority on Thursday morning. The HDZ leadership and the coalition partners unanimously supported the proposal, according to the government.

Hrstic explained her priorities for the ministry and aligned them with the government programme.

Dr Hrstic is highly respected in the medical field and has worked successfully in the health and hospital sector for many years.

Of particular note is her contribution in her role as Director of the General Hospital in Pula, where she oversaw the construction of a new hospital in cooperation with the government, the largest healthcare project in Istria in the last two decades, according to the government.

Hrstic’s appointment follows the dismissal of Vili Beros as health minister due to bribery allegations that led to his arrest.