Potential constitutional crisis looms as SDP party rejects parliamentary agenda

Despite warnings from SDP party MPs that they would not participate in the election of ten constitutional judges if the ruling HDZ party put both this issue and a vote of no confidence in the government on the same agenda, both items were scheduled for Friday's vote, prompting the SDP to confirm its boycott of the vote on the judges.

“The decision was clear – the SDP will not vote on the motion of no confidence and the constitutional judges on the same day,” SDP MP Miso Krsticevic said after the party’s parliamentary group meeting.

According to the published voting programme, parliamentary speaker Gordan Jandrokovic has put both items on the agenda.

Constitutional crisis possible

The first item is the vote on the SDP’s motion to dismiss Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and his entire cabinet, while the sixth item concerns the selection of ten constitutional judges whose extended term of office expires on Saturday, 7 December.

If the constitutional judges are not elected on Friday, this could lead to a constitutional crisis.

“What will happen on Friday is that we will vote on the no-confidence motion, but not on the constitutional judges,” Krsticevic said.

When asked if the SDP MPs will not be present at the vote on the judges, Krsticevic said: “This conclusion seems inevitable.”

The vote on the constitutional judges could be postponed to 7 December

However, he expressed confidence that a constitutional crisis can be avoided: “I believe that the constitutional judges will be elected on time, but there will be no vote on both issues on the same day.”

Krsticevic hinted that the vote on the constitutional judges could be postponed to Saturday, 7 December.

“This decision is up to the President of Parliament,” he said.