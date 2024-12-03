President Milanovic collects 45,833 signatures for new candidature

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic has collected 45,833 signatures in favour of his candidacy in the presidential election Tuesday, he submitted the signatures State Electoral Commission.

This was announced by Zoran Milanovic’s campaign centre. He thanked all those who supported him and placed their trust in him.

Submission one week before the deadline

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, who is running for re-election, was the first to submit the signatures collected for his candidacy to the State Electoral Commission on Tuesday and declared that he would stand by the Croatian people, institutions and constitution and protect them from attacks by others.

He submitted the signatures a week before the deadline. He told his voters, who in his opinion were perhaps a little too optimistic, that the situation was always serious and that one had to fight until the last vote was counted.

He pointed out that he himself had stood at the stands and personally collected a few hundred signatures, adding that they had collected the signatures in three days.

For a candidature to be valid, 10,000 signatures must be collected from adult citizens.