Tourist guides offer free tours in 40 Croatian towns on Sunday

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The national association of tourist guides announced on Wednesday they would offer sightseeing tours free of charge in more than 40 Croatian cities on Sunday, 15 January, to mark the 21st anniversary of Croatia's international recognition as an independent country in 1992.

The tours included in the project, which is mainly targets locals, is titled “Get to Know Your Country”, and will start at noon on Sunday. The project was originally launched in 2018 and each year attracted an increasing number of people, with the sole exception of 2021, when the tours were cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to promoting national identity and cultural heritage, the organizers said that it also serves to demonstrate the importance of tourist guides in promoting the country internationally.

“We invite all Croatians to get to know cities across the country, and discover their hidden stories, together with their tourist guides. Every Croatian can be a promoter and ambassador of their country, and it’s good to know its history and culture,” said the head of the tour guides association, Kristina Nuic-Prka.