Von der Leyen: Bosnia has a place in the heart of the European Union

Share:







Source: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

European Commission (EC) President, Ursula von der Leyen, said that “Bosnia and Herzegovina lies at the heart of Europe” and announced that the EU is putting together an Energy Support Package for the Western Balkans, arguing that cooperation with the EU on trade and economic exchanges is especially crucial “at a time when Putin’s energy war is hitting families and businesses all across our continent.”

Von der Leyen arrived in Sarajevo on Friday morning and met with BiH’s three Presidency members. The visit comes after the EC decided to recommend EU candidate status for BiH earlier in October. In her speech, Von der Leyen said she is glad to be in Sarajevo at this “historic moment” for Bosnia and Herzegovina and stressed that the country “has a place in the heart of the European Union.”

Earlier in October, the EC decided to recommend EU candidate status for BiH.

“You are part of Europe. You belong in our Union. And it was so moving to see the European flag shine on three landmark monuments in Sarajevo, in Banja Luka and in Mostar – to celebrate our proposal to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a candidate for EU membership. Because our flag will be your flag, too. It belongs in this country,” she said.

Von der Leyen noted that more than three quarters of BiH citizens support EU membership and that “this faith in Europe is even stronger among young people,” she said, adding that “for young people in this country, Europe means economic prosperity, and freedom of movement.”

“There is an entire generation of citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina who are born after the war. They don’t want their country to be defined and divided by its tragic past. They want a country that is united by a common sense of purpose. And membership to the European Union is part of that purpose,” she said.

“And you, the new leadership of this country, you are the people who can make their dream come true. With your political work the country has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move forward. This is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s moment, and I would like to encourage every one of you to seize this moment,” the EC President stressed.

She noted that the last four years have not been easy, mentioning the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and deep political divisions throughout this time.

“And yet, even in difficult circumstances, some progress has been made – on public procurement, and in achieving membership of the Union civil protection mechanism, and earlier this week, on Europol cooperation,” she said.

“Now is the time for the country to come together once again, and advance on the path towards our Union,” she added, noting that passing the reforms outlined in the EC’s recommendation will not be easy, but urging political leaders to “set their sights on what lies at the end of the path.”

“Bosnia and Herzegovina will be a country where everyone is equal before the law. A country where young people unfold their talent and hard work into success. They love their country. They want opportunities here. A country that is attractive for investors. A country where everyone feels represented – people who identify as Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats, as well as people who just feel citizens of this country,” she said, adding that “the path that leads to Europe is clear” and it is the “historic responsibility” of the country’s new political leaders to do what is necessary to achieve progress on it.

“Our proposal for candidate status is a clear political statement. And we will support your reforms, and accompany you all the way through. We are ready to push the integration of our economies even further, with no further delay,” she said. Von der Leyen praised the “good work” that is ongoing in the country.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina lies at the heart of Europe, and you should also lie at the heart of our trade and economic exchanges. This cooperation becomes even more crucial at a time when Putin’s energy war is hitting families and businesses all across our continent,” she stressed.

Von der Leyen announced that the EU is putting together an Energy Support Package for the Western Balkans, which will include “71 million for the short term to address the fallout of higher energy prices for businesses and vulnerable households” in BiH.

In the medium term, it will speed up the transition towards more reliable sources of energy, she said, explaining that this refers to solar, wind and biomass power plants that can be built in less than one year, as well as new interconnectors between BiH and its neighbouring countries.

“I know that many people in the country feel anxious after Russia’s aggression on Ukraine. Not only has Putin launched an assault on basic international rules, that have guaranteed peace in this country since 1995. Putin’s war is also having a direct economic impact on all the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The best solution to this is even closer cooperation with the European Union. This is your immediate interest, and it will also bring you closer to our Single Market and to membership of our Union,” she stressed.

She then gave the example of BiH’s best swimmer, Lana Pudar, saying that her success story “literally made waves through the world.”

“16-year-old swimmer Lana Pudar won European gold in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, and broke all Bosnian records. Her story is the story of this country. It was not easy for her to train, in a city that lacks an Olympic-size swimming pool. But Lana has made it against all odds. And now, because of her success, a new Olympic swimming pool will be built in Mostar,” she said.

Von der Leyen called Pudar “a symbol, not just in her hometown, not just in her community, but all across the country” and noted that her victory “has been celebrated by all people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in all entities and across boundaries.”

“This is the dream of your young people. The dream of a country united in its diversity and united with its neighbours in one European family. And this dream can be realised. Let’s work for it – together!” she said.