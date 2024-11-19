Zagreb in 7th place among the 14 cheapest Christmas markets in Europe

Podijeli :

N1

The Zagreb Advent, which this year ranks seventh among the 14 most beautiful and affordable Christmas markets in Europe, is the result of a study by Condé Nast Traveller, as the global magazine announced on Tuesday.

According to the study, Zagreb ranks seventh with a total price of £649.19 for a two-night trip, with the magazine noting that “prices are naturally inflated around Christmas time”

Bratislava is in first place with a price of around £510, followed by Vilnius at £510.87 and Riga at £545.87.

Expensive time of the year

Gdańsk, Prague and Budapest are ahead of Zagreb with prices for two nights at the Christmas markets ranging from £596.40 to £639.06. Behind Zagreb are Kraków, Stockholm, Tallinn, Berlin and Lille in France.

Vienna is in 13th place with a price of £949.57, while Copenhagen is the most expensive of the “affordable” offers at £988.60, coming in 14th place.

The magazine says: “Christmas is an expensive time of year” when “presents to buy… and plenty of food”, but it adds that “Christmas markets are a great opportunity” to take “a well-deserved trip” and “spend a weekend soaking up seasonal cheer while you weave through stalls”.

The magazine states that the prices have been calculated for British tourists, but points out that there are “magical” Christmas markets in the UK too, from London and Edinburgh to Manchester and Bath.

Eastern European cities are the clear winners

“But there’s something special about going on a Christmas break abroad – hopping on a plane or train to find yourself at an enchanting market in a new land. And if you can do it affordably, even better,” the magazine continues.

The study takes into account exchange rates, the cost of eating out, the price of popular tourist attractions and the cost of a cup of coffee, the average cost of a two-night stay, accommodation, airport transfers, mulled wine, sweet treats and two three-course meals for two (including a bottle of wine) to come up with the final total.

“This year, Eastern European cities are the clear winners. Nine of the 10 top places were taken up by countries in the region, including many newcomers to the list. Cities in Latvia, Slovakia, and Poland were all featured as new entries, shifting popular Christmas market destinations further down the list. Famous festive destinations such as Copenhagen, Vienna, and Berlin are all still featured, but the prices are significantly higher than those of the top five cheapest markets,” wrote Condé Nast Traveller.