Meteorološki vodič: Kad vidite ovakve oblake, znajte da dolazi opasna oluja

Brilliant diagram illustrating different clouds types.

The three main types of high clouds are cirrus, cirrostratus, and cirrocumulus.

High Clouds (16,500-45,000 feet) ; Mid-level Clouds (6,500-23,000 feet) ; Low Clouds (less than 6,500 feet).#geographyteacher #geography pic.twitter.com/HRkPkBEuBi

— Mr Das 🌎 (@shiv_teaching) November 5, 2022