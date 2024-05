Bivša Trumpova protukandidatkinja napisala “Dovrši ih” na izraelsku raketu, zgrozila javnost

Nikki Hailey in Israel scribbling “FINISH THEM”on the shells that the IDF is about to fire into Rafah in defiance of the International Court of Justice. Biden provided the shells, Republicans autograph them. The US political class is united in its complicity with this genocide. pic.twitter.com/hejqVAjq8M

— Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) May 28, 2024