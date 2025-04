Hoće li Trump prihvatiti poziv i posjetiti Ukrajinu? Kamenjecki: On nije takav tip

Many Ukrainians were on their way to or gathered in churches this Palm Sunday morning when Russian ballistic missiles hit central Sumy.

This church was recording when the first missile hit a few hundred meters away. They also caught the 2nd missile on tape

34 dead & 117 wounded pic.twitter.com/AGWdZvJMv9

