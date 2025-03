Obilne kiše u Španjolskoj: Evakuirane stotine ljudi

Nine people rescued from flooded road

One of the most critical incidents involved nine people trapped in vehicles on the RM-D18 road near #Calarreona. #Spain #Rain #Flood

A helicopter was initially dispatched for their rescue, but firefighters managed to assist them by land.… pic.twitter.com/xIEpdXTprf

— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) March 18, 2025