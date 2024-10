VIDEO / Čime su to Rusi napali Ukrajinu? Snimka goleme eksplozije širi se internetom

Russian “Z-bloggers” share this video of a bomb strike on (reportedly) Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

Some of them say this is an FOAB-9000 (Father Of All Bombs), the most powerful non-nuclear ammunition in the world.

According to other reports, this is a thermobaric FOAB-1500.… pic.twitter.com/3PctLKfWgO

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 2, 2024