Animal friends NGO warn: Pyrotechnics endanger lives

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The beginning of December also marks the start of the illegal use of pyrotechnics. The non-governmental organisation Animal Friends Croatia has written to Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic to draw attention to the problem of the illegal use of banned pyrotechnics and the need for stricter controls on their use and sale.

They have also sent letters to all primary and secondary schools asking them to educate children and parents about the dangers and the legal ban on pyrotechnics for minors.

Minors are not allowed to use pyrotechnics, firecrackers are completely banned

Despite all the warnings, there have already been serious injuries to minors caused by pyrotechnics this month. In their letter to schools, the Animal Friends Croatia reminded them that minors are not allowed to use pyrotechnics.

The purchase and use of authorised pyrotechnic articles in categories F2 and F3 are restricted to people over the age of 18. Sales are permitted from 15 December in authorised shops, while use is permitted from 27 December to 1 January. Firecrackers and strings of firecrackers are prohibited for everyone all year round.

Parents and guardians of children who use pyrotechnics face fines of between 130 and 390 euros, while companies and entrepreneurs who sell pyrotechnics to children under the age of 14 face fines of between 1,320 and 3,980 euros.

For the use of pyrotechnics in enclosed spaces or in areas with large gatherings of people, the fines are between 660 and 1,990 euros.

The NGO emphasises that parents should not allow their children to use pyrotechnics as toys. They believe that even one lost child’s hand or one dead animal due to firecrackers or aerial bombs is too many. They are therefore calling on parents to act responsibly, obey the law and not buy pyrotechnics for their children. Children and young people should be taught to be considerate of animals and to celebrate in a quieter and more festive way.

“Open mockery of the legal ban on firecrackers”

“In recent years, we have repeatedly received complaints from citizens about the setting off of firecrackers and other prohibited pyrotechnic products in December and the first few days of January. They complained that the pyrotechnic explosions were even louder, even though firecrackers are banned. We warned the Ministry of the Interior about new pyrotechnic devices on the market, so-called aerial bombs.

The distributors of pyrotechnics boast that their sound intensity can compete with the loudest firecrackers. This is an open mockery of the legal ban on firecrackers and an attempt to circumvent it with similar noise-generating pyrotechnics,” said Snjezana Klopotan-Kacavenda, project coordinator at Animal Friends Croatia.

She pointed out that firecrackers and strings of firecrackers are banned for a reason. It is absurd that extremely loud pyrotechnics are still allowed, causing animals and people to spend the coming days in fear and encouraging air pollution.

“The suffering caused by pyrotechnics lasts for days”

“The terror of loud pyrotechnics causes the death of numerous dogs, cats, birds and other animals every year. Sick and elderly people, parents of children with autism, PTSD patients, heart patients and other vulnerable groups suffer the consequences of pyrotechnics for days. The solution is a complete ban on aerial bombs and restricting the use of other pyrotechnics to 31 December and 1 January, with sales allowed from 27 December,” she said.

In their letter to the Interior Ministry, the Animal Friends called on Minister Bozinovic to deploy additional police patrols in December and early January to enforce the law on explosive substances and the manufacture of and trade in weapons.

In light of reports of violations of the ban on the sale of firecrackers, they also emphasised the importance of increased police supervision of shops selling pyrotechnics. Increased enforcement of the law by the police can ensure the safety of people and animals and reduce the number of injuries caused by firecrackers.