Another femicide and suicide shocks Bosnia

Tuzla Canton and the rest of Bosnia and Herzegovina were shocked by another femicide and suicide which took place this weekend, only days after a local body builder committed mass murder in the same area and then killed himself in just one day.

Police are still investigating the circumstances in which a man from the town of Zivinice, near Tuzla – the third largest city in Bosnia, killed his partner and then committed suicide.

The incident was reported Sunday night by citizens, who said that the two victims were in a domestic partnership.

“Police station in Zivinice received a call at 9:10 p.m. about the shooting. Two bodies, a man and a woman, were found at a house in Podgajevi settlement. Man M.A. (born 1965) and woman C.T. (born 1971),” the police said.

Some media that reported on the case named them as Mevludin C. And Tahira C.

Allegedly, they lived in the woman’s house and the crime was committed on the doorstep.

According to unofficial sources, the woman kicked her partner out four days ago and he has been threatening for days.

Also unofficially, the woman was away for her daughter’s wedding in Germany and as soon as she returned, bringing along her 5-year-old grandchild, the man came to her house and killed her.

Tuzla Canton Police Administration briefly stated for N1 that medical staff confirmed death caused by use of arms.

“Crime police carried out the investigation and at this moment we can say that what happened was most likely a murder and suicide,” the police said.