BUZ leader and SDP representative announce protest against poverty in Rijeka

Podijeli :

N1

The head of the Seniors' Forum of the SDP party, Ivo Jelusic, and the head of the extra-parliamentary party Pensioners Together Block (BUZ), Milivoj Spika, have announced at a press conference that a protest rally against poverty will be held in Rijeka on Saturday.

During the press conference on Thursday, Jelusic and Spika accused the government of ignoring their demands and the messages of the protest rally they organised in Zagreb on 1 October.

Spika: We will hold more and more protest rallies

On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, which was marked on 1 October, the BUZ held protest rallies in Zagreb and in Rijeka to demand an increase in the average pension to 60% of the average monthly wage. Spika then criticised the representatives of the pension associations who had signed the agreement on the National Council for Pensioners and the Elderly with the government on the same day.

Jelusic said that they would demand more funds in the 2025 state budget to raise the average pension to 60% of the average monthly wage.

Spika said that they would hold more and more protest rallies if the government did not fulfil the demands they had made at the rallies in Zagreb and Rijeka.