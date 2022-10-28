Confectionery maker Kras Group posts €4.8m net profit in Q1-Q3 2022

Share:







Source: Kraš

Croatia's largest chocolate and confectionery maker, Kras Group, reported a 36.2 million kuna (€4.8 million) net profit over the first nine months of 2022, or 6.1 percent up from the same period in 2021, the company said on Friday.

The group’s total revenues from January to September amounted to 824.9 million kuna (€109.5 million), or 8.7 percent up year-on-year. Expenses increased by 8.8 percent to 780.9 million kuna (€104.8 million).

Sales revenues totaled 808 million kuna (€108.4 million), “other business revenues” 10.8 million kuna (€1.4 millionn), and financial revenues to 6.1 million kuna (€820,000).

Domestic sales revenue increased by 10.1 percent to 443.4 million kuna (€59.5 million), while foreign sales revenue rose by 6.4 percent to 357.1 million kuna (€48 million).

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)