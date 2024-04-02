Croatia records over 3 million overnight stays in Q1

Podijeli :

N1

In the first quarter of 2024, Croatia recorded 1.1 million tourist arrivals and over 3 million overnight stays. These are increases of 16% and 15% respectively compared to the same period in 2023, the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ) announced on Tuesday.

Citing initial data from the eVisitor check-in and check-out system, which covers commercial and non-commercial facilities as well as the boat charter sector, the HTZ said that 2.2 million overnight stays were generated in Adriatic Croatia (+20%) and 415,000 overnight stays in continental Croatia (+7%). The city of Zagreb recorded 440,000 overnight stays, an increase of 5% compared to Q1 2023.

Most overnight stays were reported from Istria County (772,000), followed by the Kvarner region (534,000) and Split-Dalmatia County (333,000). The leading destinations were Zagreb, Rovinj, Dubrovnik, Split, Opatija, Porec and Zadar.

Double-digit growth

Most overnight stays were generated by Croatians, followed by Slovenians, Germans and Austrians. Broken down by type of accommodation, the largest number of overnight stays was reported by hotels, ahead of household facilities and campsites.

The first eVisitor data also show that during the Easter weekend, from 29 March to 1 April, 120,436 tourist arrivals and 380,970 overnight stays were recorded, mainly from tourists from Croatia, Germany, Austria, Italy, Slovenia and Slovakia. The most important destinations were Porec, Dubrovnik, Zagreb, Rovinj and Split.

“In the first quarter of the year, Croatia recorded stable, double-digit growth, which is a direct indicator that our overall offer is getting stronger in the pre-summer season and that Croatian destinations are increasingly recognised as year-round and attractive destinations,” said HTZ Director Kristjan Stanicic.