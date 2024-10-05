Croatian Mountain Rescue Service teams sent to flood-hit Bosnia and Herzegovina

Podijeli :

Admmir Karic/via REUTERS

Teams of the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS), which were sent to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday to help local emergency teams deal with the consequences of flash floods, have managed to reach Donja Jablanica, one of the communities hit hardest by the floods, and they are also expected to help elsewhere.

Flash floods and landslides have caused extensive damage and blocked many roads, which additionally hampers the arrival of assistance teams, the HGSS said.

HGSS teams have been delivering necessary items to the local health clinic in Donja Jablanica, and they are expected to be deployed in other communities as well.

The HGSS teams number 11 members and a search and rescue dog, which is to help them look for persons gone missing in the disaster.

The HGSS says that it continues following the situation and is ready to send additional teams if necessary.

According to the latest available information, 16 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the local media have reported that the body of the 17th victim has been found in the area of Jablanica, in the northern Herzegovina region.

Twelve persons have been reported missing in Donja Jablanica while the local media report about several dozen persons gone missing.