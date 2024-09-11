Croatian PM makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Podijeli :

X / Screenshot

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday for an unannounced visit, national broadcaster HRT reported.

The Prime Minister, along with a Croatian delegation, will participate in the Crimea Platform meeting in Kyiv, HRT reports.

The government has not yet announced anything about the visit.

The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported that this morning, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa also arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Crimea Platform meeting.